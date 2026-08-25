Hyundai and union reach tentative wage deal after decade's strike

The proposed agreement bumps up monthly salaries by 100,000 won (about $72) and includes a bonus worth four months' pay.

If national laws change, retirement age could rise from 60 to 65 (good news for those planning ahead).

Importantly, the union says Hyundai will not apply the wage peak system, which gradually reduces the salaries of older workers in their final years, after the retirement age is extended.

The total strikes this year did cost Hyundai an estimated $1.6 billion, but the company still pulled in record revenue last quarter, even as profits dipped due to slower sales.