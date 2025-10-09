27-year-old Polymarket founder becomes the youngest self-made billionaire

Shayne Coplan, the 27-year-old founder of Polymarket, has become the youngest self-made billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes after Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange , announced a major investment in Coplan's prediction market platform. The deal sees ICE investing up to $2 billion in Polymarket at an $8 billion pre-money valuation.

Journey From broke to billionaire Before his success with Polymarket, Coplan faced financial difficulties after dropping out of New York University. He was so broke at one point that he had to sell his belongings just to pay rent. However, in 2019, he found inspiration in economist Robin Hanson's ideas on prediction markets and their potential for improving society's ability to identify likely outcomes.

Launch Launching Polymarket In June 2020, Coplan launched Polymarket, seeing COVID-19 as the perfect time for an app where people could bet on real-world outcomes. However, the company's approach often clashed with regulators, resulting in a ban on US-based users for years. Despite these hurdles, Polymarket managed to draw over $3 billion in wagers during the 2024 presidential election alone.

Milestone ICE's investment and its implications The investment from ICE, a major player in the global financial market with a market cap of over $90 billion, is a huge milestone for Polymarket. The platform allows users to bet on the outcome of various events, including elections and sports results. With this deal, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket's event-driven data and collaborate on future "tokenization" projects combining traditional markets with blockchain-based assets.