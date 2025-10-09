SpiceJet's stock soars 18% on plans to double fleet Business Oct 09, 2025

SpiceJet's stock shot up nearly 18% to ₹33.66 on Thursday after the airline revealed plans to double its fleet this winter.

The buzz is all about new direct flights—think daily trips from Kolkata to Port Blair, plus Delhi flights via Kolkata.

Starting November 6, you can also catch non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur.