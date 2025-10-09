Next Article
SpiceJet's stock soars 18% on plans to double fleet
Business
SpiceJet's stock shot up nearly 18% to ₹33.66 on Thursday after the airline revealed plans to double its fleet this winter.
The buzz is all about new direct flights—think daily trips from Kolkata to Port Blair, plus Delhi flights via Kolkata.
Starting November 6, you can also catch non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur.
SpiceJet also announced special flights to Ayodhya
Just in time for Diwali, SpiceJet announced special flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, kicking off October 8.
These new routes are designed to make travel easier for those heading to tier-2 cities and popular religious spots during the holidays.
Booking is open now on SpiceJet's website and app.