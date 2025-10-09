Oil prices fall as Trump proposes Israel-Hamas peace plan

What about Indian oil prices?

Indian crude oil futures also took a hit—October contracts on MCX slid 0.84% to ₹5,529, with November down 0.88% to ₹5,502.

The drop is linked to both Trump's peace proposal and rising US oil inventories; the US Energy Information Administration reported a 3.7 million barrel increase last week, even though gasoline and distillate supplies dipped a bit.