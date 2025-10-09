Rupee dips slightly to 88.78 against US Dollar

Key factors influencing rupee

A weaker Rupee affects everything from the price of imported gadgets to travel costs.

Key factors influencing the Rupee include concerns about US government spending and trade policies.

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in as the Rupee neared 88.80, trying to keep things stable.

Over the past month, the Rupee has lost 0.22%—showing how global news can impact your wallet back home.