Zappfresh parent DSM Fresh Foods lists on BSE SME platform

Started in 2015, DSM Fresh Foods delivers fresh, preservative-free meat and ready-to-cook products through Zappfresh. They sell chicken, mutton, seafood, and specialty cuts using both online and offline channels, and have expanded by acquiring brands like Bonsaro in Mumbai and Dr. Meat in Bengaluru .

IPO was a hit with investors

The IPO was a hit with investors—Non-Institutional Investors subscribed almost twice the available shares, while Qualified Institutional Buyers went over 1.5 times their quota.

DSM plans to use the funds for working capital, marketing, new equipment, and more acquisitions, aiming to take on big names like Licious and FreshToHome in India's online meat delivery space.