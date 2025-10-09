Zappfresh parent DSM Fresh Foods lists on BSE SME platform
DSM Fresh Foods, the company behind meat delivery brand Zappfresh, just listed on the BSE SME platform with its stock opening at ₹120—20% above its IPO price of ₹100.
The IPO raised ₹59 crore and was fully subscribed between September 26 and October 6, 2025.
Meat delivery brand Zappfresh
Started in 2015, DSM Fresh Foods delivers fresh, preservative-free meat and ready-to-cook products through Zappfresh.
They sell chicken, mutton, seafood, and specialty cuts using both online and offline channels, and have expanded by acquiring brands like Bonsaro in Mumbai and Dr. Meat in Bengaluru.
IPO was a hit with investors
The IPO was a hit with investors—Non-Institutional Investors subscribed almost twice the available shares, while Qualified Institutional Buyers went over 1.5 times their quota.
DSM plans to use the funds for working capital, marketing, new equipment, and more acquisitions, aiming to take on big names like Licious and FreshToHome in India's online meat delivery space.