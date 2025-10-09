Is US economy sliding into recession amid government shutdown?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the US economy is showing signs of weakness, but it has avoided a recession predicted by many experts six months ago. Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's Managing Director, noted that better policies, an adaptable private sector, and less severe import tariffs than expected have helped keep the US economy afloat.

Global perspective Global growth slowing slightly this year and next: Georgieva Georgieva also shared her thoughts on the global economy, saying that "we see global growth slowing only slightly this year and next." She said all indicators point to a world economy that has largely withstood acute strains from multiple shocks. This statement was part of a preview for the IMF's upcoming World Economic Outlook, which will be released during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank next week.

Tariff impact US tariff shock less severe than anticipated Georgieva also spoke about the impact of US tariffs on the economy. She said that the US tariff shock has been less severe than initially announced in April. The trade-weighted tariff rate is now around 17.5%, down from 23% in April, with countries largely skipping retaliatory tariffs. However, she warned that changing US tariff rates could lead to rising inflation if companies pass on more costs or if a flood of goods triggers further tariff hikes elsewhere.