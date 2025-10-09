Texas Stock Exchange becomes first new US exchange in years
What's the story
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) as a national securities exchange. This marks the establishment of the first new, fully integrated US stock exchange in decades. TXSE is also the only one based in Texas. "Today's approval marks a pivotal moment in our effort to build a world-class exchange rooted in alignment, transparency, and partnership with issuers and investors," said James H Lee, founder and CEO of TXSE Group Inc.
Upcoming launch
TXSE plans to start trading services by 2026
TXSE plans to start trading services, exchange-traded products (ETPs), and corporate listings by 2026. ETPs are financial instruments that track the performance of underlying assets like stocks or indexes. They are traded on public exchanges, enabling investors to buy and sell them during the trading day at real-time market prices.
Official endorsement
Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulates TXSE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has congratulated TXSE on its SEC approval. He said, "Texas is swiftly becoming America's financial hub." "I congratulate the Texas Stock Exchange for the launch of Texas's own trading platform that will spur economic development and expand the financial might of our great state around the world."
Funding details
TXSE has been backed by major firms
TXSE has been backed by major firms such as BlackRock and Citadel Securities. In June 2024, the Texas-based company announced it had raised a total of $120 million from over two dozen investors. The group's headquarters in Dallas opened this spring, marking another step in its journey toward becoming a fully operational national securities exchange.
Market evolution
Previous regional exchanges have merged with Nasdaq or NYSE
The establishment of TXSE comes at a time when previous regional exchanges like the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, Boston Stock Exchange, and Chicago Stock Exchange have merged with either Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange. This was after SEC regulations favoring automated trading platforms were introduced. The move highlights a major shift in the US financial landscape toward more integrated and technologically advanced trading systems.