Next Article
Sensex crosses 81,860 mark, Nifty holds above 25,060
Business
Indian stock markets started Thursday on a steady note—Nifty edged up 22 points to 25,068 and Sensex added 91 points to 81,864.
Bank Nifty slipped a bit, but overall vibes stayed positive.
Midcap stocks gain momentum
Midcap stocks did well, climbing 152 points.
Early winners included Dr Reddy's Lab, Zomato, and Infosys, while Tata Motors and HDFC Bank lagged behind.
On the business front, JSW Cement just opened a new plant in Odisha, boosting its total capacity to 21.6 million tons.
Meanwhile, Lupin is investing $250 million in a new US facility to make over 25 respiratory meds.
Senco Gold also managed a 6.5% revenue jump for Q2 FY26, despite facing some industry headwinds.