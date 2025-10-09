Sensex crosses 81,860 mark, Nifty holds above 25,060

Midcap stocks gain momentum

Midcap stocks did well, climbing 152 points.

Early winners included Dr Reddy's Lab, Zomato, and Infosys, while Tata Motors and HDFC Bank lagged behind.

On the business front, JSW Cement just opened a new plant in Odisha, boosting its total capacity to 21.6 million tons.

Meanwhile, Lupin is investing $250 million in a new US facility to make over 25 respiratory meds.

Senco Gold also managed a 6.5% revenue jump for Q2 FY26, despite facing some industry headwinds.