Sensex nears 81,900, Nifty opens above 25,070
Indian stock markets kicked off Thursday on a strong note, with the Sensex rising to nearly 81,900 and the Nifty opening just above 25,070.
The main boost came from IT stocks—especially TCS—thanks to excitement around its quarterly results and hopes of more foreign money coming in.
Most sectors had slipped the day before, except for IT.
Pharma stocks gain after US drops tariff threat
IT and pharma stocks led the rally, with the Nifty IT index up 0.7% and pharma shares gaining after the US decided not to add tariffs on generic drug imports. That's good news for India's big pharma exporters.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also edged up, showing that the upbeat mood wasn't just limited to the big players.
Investors upbeat ahead of foreign fund inflows
Investors are feeling positive ahead of key earnings announcements and possible foreign fund inflows.
It's a good reminder that sector news and global moves can quickly shift the mood in Indian markets—worth keeping an eye on if you're interested in investing or just want to stay in the loop.