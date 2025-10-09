Sensex nears 81,900, Nifty opens above 25,070 Business Oct 09, 2025

Indian stock markets kicked off Thursday on a strong note, with the Sensex rising to nearly 81,900 and the Nifty opening just above 25,070.

The main boost came from IT stocks—especially TCS—thanks to excitement around its quarterly results and hopes of more foreign money coming in.

Most sectors had slipped the day before, except for IT.