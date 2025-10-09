Inside the Tata Trusts split: A $93 billion mess
The Tata Group—one of India's biggest business names—is dealing with a major leadership split inside its charitable arm, Tata Trusts.
Following events in September, disagreements over trustee appointments and access to sensitive info have divided the Trusts into two camps, led by Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry.
The fight also involves calls for more transparency and the delayed public listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, which comprises around 400 companies.
The situation has escalated quickly
This isn't just boardroom drama—top government officials like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have stepped in, showing how serious things have gotten.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a big shareholder, is pushing for Tata Sons to go public, adding more pressure.
All this tension has already wiped out up to $93 billion in Tata company value and could slow down big decisions for the group's future.