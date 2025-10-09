Inside the Tata Trusts split: A $93 billion mess

The situation has escalated quickly

This isn't just boardroom drama—top government officials like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have stepped in, showing how serious things have gotten.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a big shareholder, is pushing for Tata Sons to go public, adding more pressure.

All this tension has already wiped out up to $93 billion in Tata company value and could slow down big decisions for the group's future.