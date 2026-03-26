ICICI Bank cuts India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.9%

ICICI warns of production and export slowdowns

On top of that, shipping disruptions in the Middle East (especially through the Strait of Hormuz) could make exporting goods tougher for India, piling onto earlier challenges from US tariffs.

ICICI points out this combo could slow down production and exports in late FY26 and early FY27, even though India was growing strong at 7.8% as recently as December 2025.