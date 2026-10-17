ICICI Bank's Q2 results: Net profit jumps 20.1% to ₹14,843cr

ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also registered a healthy growth of 17.7% YoY to ₹25,339 crore from ₹21,529 crore.

This was higher than the poll estimate of ₹24,811 crore by 2.1%.

The bank's total advances as of September 30 stood at ₹18.32 lakh crore, a whopping 30% increase over the same period last year and a sequential rise of 12.3%.