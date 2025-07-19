ICICI Bank's Q1 results: Profit surges 15% YoY to ₹12,768cr

ICICI Bank , India's second-largest private lender, has reported a 15% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the first quarter of FY2025-26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹12,768 crore for the June quarter, beating analyst expectations. The bank's core operating profit also rose by 13.6% YoY to ₹17,505 crore, while profit before tax (excluding treasury gains) increased by 11.4% YoY to ₹15,690 crore in Q1.

Financial growth NII stands at ₹21,634cr ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and paid, stood at ₹21,634 crore for the June quarter. This marks an 8.4% YoY increase. The bank's total standalone income also rose to ₹51,451 crore from ₹45,997 crore in the same period last year. Other income surged to ₹8,505 crore from ₹7,002 crore a year ago.

Asset performance Asset quality improves YoY ICICI Bank's asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis. The gross NPA (non-performing assets) ratio improved to 1.67% from 2.15% in the year-ago quarter, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.41% from 0.43% YoY. However, sequentially, both gross and net NPA ratios remained stable as of June 30, 2025.