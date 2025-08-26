Next Article
ICICI Bank's stock slips almost 3% in a month
ICICI Bank's stock has slipped almost 3% over the past month, closing at ₹1,436.40 on Monday.
Even with this drop, trading remains active—over 6 million shares changed hands recently.
The bank is still a financial heavyweight, with a market cap of ₹10 lakh crore and earnings per share (EPS) at ₹74.12.
Despite recent dip, bank's fundamentals remain strong
Despite the recent dip, ICICI Bank's key stats like a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and steady EPS suggest its fundamentals are solid.
Shares have shown there's still plenty of interest from investors—even as market challenges continue in 2025.