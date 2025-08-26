ICICI Bank's stock slips almost 3% in a month Business Aug 26, 2025

ICICI Bank's stock has slipped almost 3% over the past month, closing at ₹1,436.40 on Monday.

Even with this drop, trading remains active—over 6 million shares changed hands recently.

The bank is still a financial heavyweight, with a market cap of ₹10 lakh crore and earnings per share (EPS) at ₹74.12.