L&T shares: Here are the key takeaways
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares wrapped up Monday at ₹3,595.80, showing how the company is navigating a tricky market right now.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and earnings per share at 115.38, L&T's numbers are steady.
The company's market cap hit ₹4,95,555 crore as of Tuesday morning.
Trading activity and price movement
Over the past week, L&T slipped by 0.88%, and trading activity was quieter than usual. Still, it managed to pull off a solid 4.65% gain for the month—so not all bad news!
On Monday alone, over a million shares changed hands as the stock inched up by 0.2%.