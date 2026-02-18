IIM Ranchi, Masai launch new analytics program: Check details Business Feb 18, 2026

IIM Ranchi and Masai are teaming up for a new six-month online Executive Certificate Program in Business Analytics and AI, kicking off March 14, 2026.

The course costs ₹60,000, runs fully online, and asks for about 8-10 hours a week.

To earn the certificate, you'll need at least 70% attendance and a minimum score of 40% in assessments.