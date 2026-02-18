IIM Ranchi, Masai launch new analytics program: Check details
IIM Ranchi and Masai are teaming up for a new six-month online Executive Certificate Program in Business Analytics and AI, kicking off March 14, 2026.
The course costs ₹60,000, runs fully online, and asks for about 8-10 hours a week.
To earn the certificate, you'll need at least 70% attendance and a minimum score of 40% in assessments.
Curriculum blends management principles with hands-on analytics skills
The curriculum mixes management basics with hands-on analytics skills—think data-driven decision-making, responsible AI use, and business storytelling.
You'll work on real case studies: building dashboards, reports, and designing AI-powered solutions.
Classes are led by IIM Ranchi professors plus industry experts who bring practical know-how to the table.
Is this program right for you?
This program offers direct IIM certification and focuses on managers aiming for analytics roles.
At ₹60k, it's best suited if you want an IIM credential on your resume and real-world projects under your belt—it all depends on your career goals.