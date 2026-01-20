IKEA brings online shopping to Tamil Nadu
Business
IKEA is now delivering its home essentials straight to your door in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Salem.
You can shop over 6,400 products using the IKEA app or website, with orders arriving from Bengaluru in about 3-7 days.
Delivery options and pricing—what you need to know
Parcel delivery for lighter items is available, while bigger stuff comes by truck.
Planning a kitchen upgrade? Kitchen delivery is available.
Plus, last-mile deliveries are eco-friendly with electric vehicles.
Why this move matters
About 25,000 people in Chennai have already joined the IKEA Family club.
The company says the online/digital segment contributes around 30% of IKEA's sales in India, which is higher than its global average.
IKEA follows a digital-first approach before opening physical stores.