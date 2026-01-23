IMF calls India a rising star in global AI Business Jan 23, 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just gave India a major shoutout, calling it a key player in the world of artificial intelligence.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pointed to India's economic reforms and its strong digital infrastructure as big reasons for this rise, saying the IMF estimates that artificial intelligence could boost global growth by as much as 0.8% points over time.