IMF calls India a rising star in global AI
Business
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just gave India a major shoutout, calling it a key player in the world of artificial intelligence.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pointed to India's economic reforms and its strong digital infrastructure as big reasons for this rise, saying the IMF estimates that artificial intelligence could boost global growth by as much as 0.8% points over time.
What makes India stand out?
Georgieva highlighted how India's smart use of digital systems and its talented IT workforce are helping it compete on the global stage.
She praised India's forward-thinking strategies and made it clear that the IMF sees huge potential for India to shape the future of AI and tech-driven economies.