IMF raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.6%

Inflation to remain low

India's economy kicked off FY26 with a speedy 7.8% growth in Q1, its best in over a year.

Inflation is also cooling off—IMF now sees it at just 2.8% for FY26, compared to an earlier estimate of 4.2%, thanks to retail inflation hitting an eight-year low last August.

Other big players like the World Bank and RBI are just as optimistic, raising their own forecasts to around 6.5-6.8%.

All signs point to India keeping its economic momentum going strong into next year.