IMF warns of global economic fallout from Iran conflict
The International Monetary Fund is taking a close look at how the Iran conflict is hitting economies worldwide, especially countries already struggling financially.
Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF chief, shared that these kinds of crises usually mean more countries need support.
The Fund is checking in on its current partners to see who might need extra help as things unfold.
IMF highlights urgent need for assistance
Because of the conflict, energy prices, like oil, have shot past $100 a barrel, making life tougher for countries that import fuel and pushing up inflation.
There are also worries about fertilizer shortages affecting food production in poorer regions.
The IMF has pointed out places like Pacific island nations and heavily indebted countries as most likely to need urgent assistance if things get worse.