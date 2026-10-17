IMF's Kristalina Georgieva warns AI risks without rules in Bangkok

AI might sound exciting, but Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), just gave a heads-up: without strong rules and ethics, AI could actually cause more problems than it solves.

At the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, she compared the current rush to develop AI to a Formula One race with no safety barriers, fast but risky.

She believes industry self-regulation is appropriate, with governments involved through engagement and input.