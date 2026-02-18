IN-SPACe launches AI inspired program to boost India's space scene

IN-SPACe just rolled out AI INSPIRED, a new program offering up to ₹6 crore in grants to help startups and MSMEs build cool AI solutions for space. The goal: boost innovation and get more private players involved in India's growing space scene.

Winners will also get access to resources and mentorship Six winners can each snag up to ₹1 crore, plus extra perks like proposal support, access to resources, mentorship, and help turning their ideas into real tech.

It's all part of the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme.

Projects should focus on 3 tracks Projects should focus on three tracks: smart onboard systems for satellites (Edge Intelligence in Orbit), using space data for Earth applications (Space for Earth Intelligence), and making space missions run smoother with tech (Smart Access to Space).