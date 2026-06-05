India 10-year yield falls to 6.98% ahead of RBI review

Indian markets await RBI dollar steps

Traders are hoping the RBI might roll out steps to attract more dollars and help steady the rupee.

Everyone's also watching for new forecasts on inflation and growth, which could shape market vibes going forward.

Plus, there's buzz that the government could scrap capital gains tax for foreign investors in Indian bonds, a move that might bring in more overseas money.

All eyes are also on fresh GDP data and debt auction results expected today, both likely to influence where markets head next.