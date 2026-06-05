India 10-year yield falls to 6.98% ahead of RBI review
India's government bond yields slipped a bit on Friday, with the 10-year yield dropping to 6.98%.
Investors are in wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's big monetary policy review later today.
Most expect interest rates to stay the same, but there's some talk about a possible rate hike because inflation is still high and the rupee has been under pressure due to global tensions.
Indian markets await RBI dollar steps
Traders are hoping the RBI might roll out steps to attract more dollars and help steady the rupee.
Everyone's also watching for new forecasts on inflation and growth, which could shape market vibes going forward.
Plus, there's buzz that the government could scrap capital gains tax for foreign investors in Indian bonds, a move that might bring in more overseas money.
All eyes are also on fresh GDP data and debt auction results expected today, both likely to influence where markets head next.