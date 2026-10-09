India and Bangladesh resume trade talks in New Delhi
After a long pause, India and Bangladesh just got back to the table in New Delhi to sort out some lingering trade issues: think port restrictions, tricky import rules, and how goods move across borders.
These talks matter because both countries want a fairer deal as their political ties shift.
Bangladesh and India outline trade demands
Bangladesh, led by Aysha Akter, Additional Secretary of the FTA wing of the Commerce Ministry, is hoping to keep its duty-free exports under the South Asia Free Trade Agreement as it moves up from "least developed" status.
It is also asking India to ease up on limits for things like garments and jute.
On the flip side, India wants Bangladesh to drop restrictions on yarn imports and lower tariffs on Indian goods.
With a big gap between what they export and import with each other, both sides are looking for some win-win solutions this time around.