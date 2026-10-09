India and Bangladesh resume trade talks in New Delhi

Bangladesh, led by Aysha Akter, Additional Secretary of the FTA wing of the Commerce Ministry, is hoping to keep its duty-free exports under the South Asia Free Trade Agreement as it moves up from "least developed" status.

It is also asking India to ease up on limits for things like garments and jute.

On the flip side, India wants Bangladesh to drop restrictions on yarn imports and lower tariffs on Indian goods.

With a big gap between what they export and import with each other, both sides are looking for some win-win solutions this time around.