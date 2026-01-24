India and EU finally set to sign massive free trade deal

Why does this matter?

This "mother of all deals," as the President of the European Commission called it, creates a market covering two billion people—about a quarter of global GDP.

It's expected to ramp up trade (already at about $135 billion), help India push back against steep US tariffs since 2019, and let the EU rely less on China.

Agriculture is left out due to sensitivities at home. Plus, both sides are signing a Security and Defence Partnership—opening doors for deeper cooperation beyond just business.