India and WEF team up for 'Skills Accelerator' to boost future jobs
India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has joined forces with the World Economic Forum to launch the "Skills Accelerator."
The goal? Help young people get ready for the jobs of tomorrow by closing skill gaps and making sure training matches what industries actually need.
What does the Skills Accelerator do?
This program is part of a global network active in countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria and Qatar, focusing on hot fields like AI, robotics, green energy, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing.
It encourages lifelong learning with flexible courses and aims to make qualifications recognized across borders—so your skills can travel with you.
How will it work in India?
The initiative will bring together colleges, vocational institutes, and bodies like AICTE and UGC.
Both government and private sector leaders will guide its direction.
It also fits right into India's bigger plans—like the National Education Policy 2020—to make skill-building a key part of growth for everyone.