India, Bahrain begin talks for major trade agreement

Trade between India and Bahrain touched $1.64 billion in 2024-25

Bahrain is a key West Asian partner for India, with trade between them having reached $1.64 billion in 2024-25.

There's also a big Indian community in Bahrain. Both countries are looking at new agreements covering investment and sectors like petroleum, plus expanding teamwork in defense, fintech, and health.

They're also stepping up efforts against terrorism—showing this partnership is about more than just business.