Next Article
India, Bahrain begin talks for major trade agreement
Business
India and Bahrain just started talks for a major trade agreement, aiming to make business smoother between the two countries.
The meeting, held recently, focused on deals like avoiding double taxation—basically making it easier (and less confusing) for companies to work across borders.
Trade between India and Bahrain touched $1.64 billion in 2024-25
Bahrain is a key West Asian partner for India, with trade between them having reached $1.64 billion in 2024-25.
There's also a big Indian community in Bahrain. Both countries are looking at new agreements covering investment and sectors like petroleum, plus expanding teamwork in defense, fintech, and health.
They're also stepping up efforts against terrorism—showing this partnership is about more than just business.