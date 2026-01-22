India bans privacy coins like Monero and Zcash to fight money laundering Business Jan 22, 2026

India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) has instructed reporting entities to refrain from permitting deposits or withdrawals of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies such as Monero and Zcash.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) says these coins make it too easy to hide transactions, which could help with money laundering or terror funding.

Now, all 49 registered crypto platforms must follow strict new rules announced on January 8, 2026.