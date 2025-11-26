India-China electronics deals stall over Beijing's approval delays

Why this matters for India's tech scene

These delays are causing headaches for India's electronics industry. Investments like Hisense Group teaming up with Epack Durable for a new factory are also waiting on green lights from both governments.

Since 2020, any Chinese investment in India needs special clearance, which adds more hoops to jump through.

Still, Indian manufacturers say working with Chinese partners helps boost local production—so everyone's hoping things get sorted soon.

Meanwhile, Epack Durable has started testing air conditioners at its new Pune plant and aims to go full-scale by December, but several other joint projects remain in limbo.