India climbs the global investment charts Business Jan 20, 2026

India is now one of the top picks for global CEOs looking to invest, tying with the UK and Germany at 13% in PwC's latest survey—a big jump from last year's 7%.

But even with this buzz, nearly half of CEOs aren't planning any investments soon, and 46% of surveyed CEOs said they had no plans to invest during the year; the survey cites a range of risks and weakened near-term confidence, including macroeconomic volatility, cyber threats, tariffs and geopolitical conflict.