India climbs the global investment charts
India is now one of the top picks for global CEOs looking to invest, tying with the UK and Germany at 13% in PwC's latest survey—a big jump from last year's 7%.
But even with this buzz, nearly half of CEOs aren't planning any investments soon, and 46% of surveyed CEOs said they had no plans to invest during the year; the survey cites a range of risks and weakened near-term confidence, including macroeconomic volatility, cyber threats, tariffs and geopolitical conflict.
Indian CEOs: More upbeat and branching out
Indian CEOs are feeling way more optimistic than their global peers—77% expect stronger growth at home, compared to 55% worldwide.
Over half have also jumped into new sectors lately, especially tech and manufacturing.
Still, many are a bit uneasy about how quickly AI is catching on here.