India could see over 7% GDP growth this fiscal year

India reforms spur exports amid inflation

Key boosts include a decade of policy changes, more infrastructure projects, and progress in negotiations with the United States and the European Union; these should help exports and attract investment.

But there are hurdles: inflation is expected to rise to 5.1%, the trade deficit is growing, and weather risks like El Nino could hurt crops.

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has even trimmed its future growth outlook because of higher energy and commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions linked to the Iran war.

Still, with inflation pushing prices up, overall GDP numbers might beat budget estimates anyway.