India extends RoDTEP scheme to support exporters in tough global market

RoDTEP refunds taxes on exported goods

RoDTEP, launched in 2021, refunds certain taxes on exported goods so Indian products stay competitive worldwide.

Exporters in special economic zones and export-oriented units will keep getting these benefits, with refund rates between 0.3% and 3.9%.

SC Ralhan from FIEO called this extension a timely step that brings much-needed stability for exporters facing an unpredictable global market.