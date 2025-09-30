Next Article
India extends RoDTEP scheme to support exporters in tough global market
Business
India just gave its exporters a boost by extending the RoDTEP scheme for another six months, now running through March 2026.
This move comes as global tariffs—especially from the US—are making things tougher for Indian businesses selling abroad.
RoDTEP refunds taxes on exported goods
RoDTEP, launched in 2021, refunds certain taxes on exported goods so Indian products stay competitive worldwide.
Exporters in special economic zones and export-oriented units will keep getting these benefits, with refund rates between 0.3% and 3.9%.
SC Ralhan from FIEO called this extension a timely step that brings much-needed stability for exporters facing an unpredictable global market.