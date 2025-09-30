Meta buys chip startup Rivos to make its own AI hardware
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) has snapped up chip startup Rivos in September 2025.
The big idea? Meta wants to make its own AI hardware to reduce spending on NVIDIA's chips.
With Rivos working on powerful GPUs for artificial intelligence, this deal should help Meta speed up its chip projects and cut costs.
Meta's push to go all-in on AI chips
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly frustrated with how slowly their in-house chip work was going, so bringing in Rivos is a push to catch up fast.
This move is part of a bigger plan: Meta wants more control over the tech that powers things like smart recommendations and large-scale AI—without relying so much on outside suppliers.
Industry observers note that owning your own chip tech is becoming a must-have for any company serious about leading in AI.