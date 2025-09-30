Meta buys chip startup Rivos to make its own AI hardware

Meta's push to go all-in on AI chips

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly frustrated with how slowly their in-house chip work was going, so bringing in Rivos is a push to catch up fast.

This move is part of a bigger plan: Meta wants more control over the tech that powers things like smart recommendations and large-scale AI—without relying so much on outside suppliers.

Industry observers note that owning your own chip tech is becoming a must-have for any company serious about leading in AI.