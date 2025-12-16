India healthcare IPOs set to raise ₹20,000cr in 2026

It's a mix of major multispecialty hospitals and focused platforms. Manipal and Yashoda run large hospital networks; Kauvery and Paras offer strong regional care. Indira IVF specializes in fertility treatments while Cloudnine is all about maternity care. Even niche players like Nephrocare are scaling up dialysis clinics to meet growing demand.

Why does this matter?

Investor excitement is high thanks to India's low healthcare spending (just 3% of GDP) and not enough hospital beds—meaning there's plenty of room to grow.

Backing from big private equity firms like Temasek (in Manipal) adds credibility.

Plus, these IPOs will help companies cut debt, expand faster, and tap into booming markets like medical tourism and chronic disease care—opening up new opportunities across the board.