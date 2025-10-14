India Inc's big investments to hit $850bn by 2030: Report
By 2030, Indian companies are set to almost double their big investments—reaching $800-850 billion, says S&P Global Ratings.
This surge is thanks to steady policies, higher profits, and a major push into infrastructure.
The spotlight is on power, roads, transport, aviation, and renewables.
Infrastructure will eat up most of the cash
Most of the cash will fuel new infrastructure—expected to double—and boost industrial projects by up to 50%.
Aviation and green energy are especially hot: airlines have ordered over 1,600 planes and airports could jump from under 150 now to about 220 by 2030.
Growth powered by companies' own earnings
Unlike past booms fueled by borrowing (think China), this growth is mostly powered by companies' own earnings.
If it works out, India could seriously upgrade its industries without piling on risky debt—a pretty smart move for the long run.