Thyrocare announces bonus shares, interim dividend: What to know
Thyrocare Technologies is making headlines by announcing its first-ever bonus share issue—shareholders will get two extra shares for every one they own (record date coming soon).
Plus, there's an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.
The news came out October 14, right after the company posted its latest quarterly results.
Business is booming for Thyrocare
Thyrocare's business is on a roll: revenue jumped 22% to ₹216.5 crore, and profits (EBITDA) shot up nearly 48%.
The company has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders, with over ₹143 per share paid out since 2016.
Investors have noticed—the stock climbed 6.3% in the last month, closing at ₹1,264.6 on announcement day.
If you're into market moves or just like seeing companies give back to their supporters, this is one to watch.