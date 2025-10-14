Thyrocare announces bonus shares, interim dividend: What to know

Business is booming for Thyrocare

Thyrocare's business is on a roll: revenue jumped 22% to ₹216.5 crore, and profits (EBITDA) shot up nearly 48%.

The company has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders, with over ₹143 per share paid out since 2016.

Investors have noticed—the stock climbed 6.3% in the last month, closing at ₹1,264.6 on announcement day.

If you're into market moves or just like seeing companies give back to their supporters, this is one to watch.