India is finally making its own chips—production starts 2026

Micron's massive ₹22,500 crore plant in Gujarat is an ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) facility and should be up and running by early 2026. The government has greenlit 10 projects across six states with a whopping ₹1.6 trillion investment. Tata Electronics is also gearing up for pilot production in Assam mid-2026, aiming for full-scale output by year-end.

Why does it matter?

India has trained over 65,000 chip pros (and counting), with a goal of hitting 85,000 soon.

The new plants are using top-tier ASML lithography gear at Dholera, and two-nanometer chip designs are being developed in India as part of a roadmap toward smaller nodes.

By 2032, India wants to be among the world's top four chip makers.

For anyone into gadgets or gaming—or just rooting for local innovation—this is pretty exciting stuff.