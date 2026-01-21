India is now the world's #2 hotspot for CEO investments
India just jumped to the second spot on global CEOs' list of favorite places to invest, according to PwC's 2026 survey.
Thirteen percent of CEOs worldwide picked India—almost double last year's number.
The report dropped yesterday in Davos and signals that India is catching up fast with traditional favorites.
US still leads, but India's momentum stands out
The US remains the top pick for international investment (35%), while the UK and Germany tie with India at 13%.
Still, this surge shows global business leaders are paying more attention to what India offers.
Indian CEOs are feeling upbeat—but cautious about tech risks
Indian CEOs are especially optimistic: 77% expect stronger growth at home (much higher than the global average), and over half feel confident about near-term revenue.
But they're also keeping an eye on risks—cybersecurity is among their top concerns, and two-thirds are concerned about keeping pace with technology and AI.