India is now the world's #2 hotspot for CEO investments

The US remains the top pick for international investment (35%), while the UK and Germany tie with India at 13%. Still, this surge shows global business leaders are paying more attention to what India offers.

Indian CEOs are feeling upbeat—but cautious about tech risks

Indian CEOs are especially optimistic: 77% expect stronger growth at home (much higher than the global average), and over half feel confident about near-term revenue.

But they're also keeping an eye on risks—cybersecurity is among their top concerns, and two-thirds are concerned about keeping pace with technology and AI.