India joins WEF's global reskilling push—aims to upskill 1 billion
Business
The World Economic Forum's Reskilling Revolution has mobilized commitments expected to reach about 856 million people, getting close to its one-billion goal.
Big tech and countries step up for digital skills
Over 25 major tech companies—including Cognizant, Accenture, Cisco, SAP, IBM, and Salesforce—have promised to help 120 million people get access to AI tools and digital training.
India and Jordan have just launched national "skills accelerators," joining a global network that's already supported nearly 15 million learners.
Why does it matter?
This initiative covers 79 economies and touches everything from tech to energy.
It connects big organizations and fresh ideas to improve access to opportunities in tomorrow's job market.