India may cut investment treaty dispute wait to 3 years Business Jun 05, 2026

India is planning to update its investment treaties to bring in more foreign money.

The big change? Investors may no longer have to wait five years before taking disputes international.

Recent deals, like the one with the United Arab Emirates, cut this down to three years.

There's also talk of a new rule so that old and new partners get the same perks, but with checks in place to keep things fair and protect India's decision-making power.