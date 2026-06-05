India may cut investment treaty dispute wait to 3 years
India is planning to update its investment treaties to bring in more foreign money.
The big change? Investors may no longer have to wait five years before taking disputes international.
Recent deals, like the one with the United Arab Emirates, cut this down to three years.
There's also talk of a new rule so that old and new partners get the same perks, but with checks in place to keep things fair and protect India's decision-making power.
India FDI inflows hit $94.5B
India's negotiating new deals with more than two dozen countries and groups, including the US the EU, and Gulf nations, to stay competitive for global investment.
It seems to be working: foreign direct investment inflows jumped from over $80 billion in FY25 to $94.5 billion in FY26, bouncing back after a dip in FY22.