India plans VCCs at GIFT City to boost global appeal

VCCs aimed at attracting major funds

This change aims to attract private equity, venture capital, and other big investment funds to GIFT City.

As Pallabi Ghosal from Trilegal puts it, VCCs match global standards and make it easier for international investors to bring their money into GIFT City without hassle.

Plus, unlike old trust-based setups, VCCs offer legal protection at the fund level, something institutional investors have been waiting for.