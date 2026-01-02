India proposes 90-day work rule for gig workers' social security

The Indian government has proposed a new set of rules under the new Social Security Code, aimed at providing social security benefits to gig workers. The draft suggests that these workers need to work for at least 90 days in a financial year with an aggregator to be eligible for such benefits. For those working with multiple aggregators, this period extends up to 120 days.

Counting days Workdays to be counted cumulatively The proposed rules also say that workdays will be counted cumulatively across all platforms if a worker is associated with multiple aggregators. For example, if a gig worker works with three platforms on the same day, it will count as three days of work. The guidelines also clarify that all workers engaged by an aggregator directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, associate companies, or third parties are eligible for these benefits.

Benefits included New labor codes mandate social security benefits The new labor codes mandate a range of social security benefits including health, life and personal accident insurance for gig workers. The Ministry of Labour has already started registering these workers on the 'e-Shram' portal. Registered workers will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and may also become eligible for a pension in future based on contributions from both platforms and themselves.

Registration process Aadhaar-linked registration and identity card issuance The proposed rules also say that all gig workers above 16 years of age must register using an Aadhaar-linked process. Each aggregator will have to share details of its gig and platform workers on a central government portal for generating a universal account number, unless the worker is already registered. Every eligible worker will also be given an identity card, digital or physical.