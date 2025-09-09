India readies $20B semiconductor incentive plan for global chipmakers

ISM 2.0: More than just factories

This new ISM 2.0 scheme isn't just about building factories—it's aiming to boost everything from chip design and new materials to India's first display fab unit.

By supporting local manufacturing and startups, India hopes to rely less on imports and build a stronger homegrown tech scene.

Projects like Tata Electronics' massive $11 billion plant show there's real momentum, and these design-focused incentives could help put India on the global semiconductor map.