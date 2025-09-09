Why Nestle India's shares fell 1.72% on Monday

Despite challenges, Nestle announces bonus share issue

Looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit were down compared to last year—revenue slipped to ₹20,202 crore from ₹24,394 crore, while profit came in at ₹3,232 crore versus ₹3,933 crore in FY24.

Even with these challenges, Nestle announced a 1:1 bonus share issue for August 2025 and is handing out dividends—₹10 per share as final dividend plus an earlier interim payout—showing they're still keen to reward loyal investors.