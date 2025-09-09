Why Nestle India's shares fell 1.72% on Monday
Nestle India's shares dropped 1.72% on Monday after the company posted lower revenue and profit for the June quarter.
For Q2 FY25, revenue fell to ₹5,096 crore from ₹5,504 crore last quarter, and net profit dropped to ₹659 crore from ₹886 crore.
The numbers made Nestle one of the top losers on the Nifty 50 in yesterday's session.
Despite challenges, Nestle announces bonus share issue
Looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit were down compared to last year—revenue slipped to ₹20,202 crore from ₹24,394 crore, while profit came in at ₹3,232 crore versus ₹3,933 crore in FY24.
Even with these challenges, Nestle announced a 1:1 bonus share issue for August 2025 and is handing out dividends—₹10 per share as final dividend plus an earlier interim payout—showing they're still keen to reward loyal investors.