Coal India's shares dip despite slight growth in overall sales Sep 09, 2025

Coal India's shares dropped 1.43% on Monday, closing at ₹387.05—even though the company's overall sales for the year ending March 2025 actually grew a bit.

The dip followed a slightly weaker June 2025 quarter, with revenue at ₹35,842 crore (down from the previous quarter), but net profit for the quarter still landed at ₹8,589.95 crore and earnings per share were ₹14.19.