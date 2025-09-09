Next Article
Coal India's shares dip despite slight growth in overall sales
Coal India's shares dropped 1.43% on Monday, closing at ₹387.05—even though the company's overall sales for the year ending March 2025 actually grew a bit.
The dip followed a slightly weaker June 2025 quarter, with revenue at ₹35,842 crore (down from the previous quarter), but net profit for the quarter still landed at ₹8,589.95 crore and earnings per share were ₹14.19.
Annual revenue up slightly, but profit down
Looking at the full year, Coal India's revenue ticked up to ₹1,43,368 crore from last year's ₹1,42,323 crore.
However, annual profit slipped to ₹34,839 crore compared to last year's ₹36,942 crore.
Even with that drop in profit and a softer quarter recently, their sales numbers show steady demand.