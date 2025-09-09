Bajaj Auto's stock soars on robust financial results
Bajaj Auto's stock jumped 3.84% on Monday, closing at ₹9,433.50—making it one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
The boost came right after the company reported impressive results for both the full year ending March 2025 and the June quarter.
Profits up, dividends flowing
Solid numbers mean confidence: Bajaj Auto's annual revenue hit ₹50,994.55 crore (up from last year), with profits also rising to ₹8,240.21 crore.
For April-June 2025 alone, profit was up to ₹2,210.44 crore year-on-year.
Plus, they declared a final dividend of ₹210 per share in May—continuing their streak of rewarding shareholders.
Analysis shows strong investor confidence
It's not just about big profits; Bajaj Auto is showing real operational strength with a healthy return on equity (20.81%) and low debt (debt-to-equity ratio at 0.26).
Moneycontrol analysis indicates very bullish sentiment for Bajaj Auto as of September 9, 2025, citing its steady fundamentals and consistent dividends.