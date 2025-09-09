Bajaj Auto's stock soars on robust financial results

Profits up, dividends flowing

Solid numbers mean confidence: Bajaj Auto's annual revenue hit ₹50,994.55 crore (up from last year), with profits also rising to ₹8,240.21 crore.

For April-June 2025 alone, profit was up to ₹2,210.44 crore year-on-year.

Plus, they declared a final dividend of ₹210 per share in May—continuing their streak of rewarding shareholders.