Next Article
Eicher Motors shares gain 3.5% on strong FY25 performance
Eicher Motors's shares climbed 3.5% on Monday, closing at ₹6,815, as investors cheered the company's impressive performance for the financial year ending March 2025.
Revenue and profit growth
If you're curious about what's moving in the market, Eicher Motors just posted a 14% jump in annual revenue (₹18,870 crore) and a 14% rise in net profit (₹4,035 crore).
Dividend and cash flow
The company announced a hefty ₹70 per share dividend (hitting accounts by August 1) and reported strong cash flow of ₹3,979 crore.
All this has boosted investor confidence and made Eicher one of the Nifty 50's top gainers this week.