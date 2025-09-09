Next Article
Nasdaq hits all-time high as Fed rate cut expectations grow
The Nasdaq just hit an all-time high on Monday, closing at 21,798.70 (+0.5%), thanks to growing optimism that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon after some encouraging inflation numbers.
The Dow and S&P 500 also inched up, finishing at 45,514.95 and 6,495.15.
Robinhood stock soars after joining S&P 500
Investors are watching closely for the Fed's next move—especially with weak job market data making a rate cut more likely this month.
Everyone's waiting on fresh consumer and producer price reports for more clues.
Meanwhile, Robinhood stock soared nearly 16% after joining the S&P 500.