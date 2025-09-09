Karbonsteel Engineering's ₹59cr IPO opens today: Key details
Karbonsteel Engineering just launched its IPO on Tuesday, hoping to raise ₹59 crore before the window closes on September 11, 2025.
The offer includes both new shares and an offer-for-sale at a price band of ₹151-159 per share, with a minimum investment of about ₹2.54 lakh if you're buying at the upper end.
Who are they?
Karbonsteel Engineering designs and builds heavy steel structures for industries like railways, oil & gas, refineries, and infrastructure.
Their factories in Gujarat and Maharashtra can produce up to 32,400 metric tons every year.
Financials and use of offer proceeds
The company's revenue jumped 25% in FY25 to ₹273.91 crore, with profits rising 50% to ₹14.16 crore in FY25.
Money raised from the IPO will help expand their Umbergaon plant, pay off some debt, and boost working capital.
Seren Capital is managing the issue, while Rikhav Securities and SS Corporate Securities are handling market making duties.