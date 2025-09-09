Karbonsteel Engineering's ₹59cr IPO opens today: Key details Business Sep 09, 2025

Karbonsteel Engineering just launched its IPO on Tuesday, hoping to raise ₹59 crore before the window closes on September 11, 2025.

The offer includes both new shares and an offer-for-sale at a price band of ₹151-159 per share, with a minimum investment of about ₹2.54 lakh if you're buying at the upper end.